Jurors in Telford murder trial set to resume deliberations

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Jurors in the trial of three teenagers who are jointly accused of the murder of a man in Telford will continue their deliberations in the morning.

Peter Cairns
Peter Cairns, 26, died after being stabbed with a knife in the heart after a confrontation in parkland at Rough Park Way, Telford.

A fourth teenager has admitted the murder. Three others – two aged 15 and one 14 at the time of the incident on June 11, 2021 – deny taking part in a joint enterprise. None can be identified because of their age.

They are also charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Mr Cairns’ friend Kaine Bushell.

All the charges are denied.

The jury at Stafford Crown Court has been told that the incident involved four weapons, a knife, a blunt Samurai sword, a wheel-brace and a hammer.

Jurors will have to return two verdicts for each of the three teenagers. They began their task on Thursday afternoon last week, and after a break on Friday and the weekend, resumed on Monday.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

