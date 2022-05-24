Eco-art to feature in 2023 calendar

Linda Horla winner of a previous calendar competition

The group says that taking care of the earth has never been more important and it wants to celebrate the work others are doing to help make a change in their 2023 calendar - and inspire others to do the same.

“It’s the fourth year of running our popular calendar competition”, said Sam Hine, Social Value and Inclusion Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group.

“This year we wanted to highlight the climate crisis and encourage our tenants to live a more eco-conscious life. This could be as simple as reducing waste, reusing and recycling around the home, growing some wild flowers or a veg patch.

"Show how you’re making an impact – get snapping, painting or creating. Think hedgehog hotels for the autumn months, lawns with luscious wildflowers and busy bumble bees for spring and summer, and reclaimed ‘rubbish’ sculptures to add a splash of colour to the winter months.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the artists are making small sustainable changes to inspire others.”