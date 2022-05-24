Could it be you? County lottery ticket scoops £1m – but has not been claimed

Photo: Johnny Green/PA Wire

The National Lottery says it is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is sitting on the ticket worth £1,000,000.

Camelot says the winning ticket was bought in the Telford & Wrekin area – and scooped the prize on May 10.

Now players in the Telford and Wrekin area are being urged to check, and double-check, their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code in case they have missed out on the life-changing prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket – the winning code on May 10, 2022, was MKLC 24921 and the lucky ticket-holder has until November 6 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

National Lottery players generate more than £30m each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

The money goes to support everything from local charities to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

To date, over £45bn has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 660,000 individual grants awarded.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.