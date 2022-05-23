Leader of the House of Commons visits company which made tiles for the Palace of Westminster

Leader of House of Commons Mark Spencer visits Craven Dunnill at Jackfield Museum in Telford. He is picture with Chris Cox (Head of Research and Development) with one of the Central Lobby tiles which were installed at Westminster.

The almost 60,000 brightly coloured encaustic floor tiles were made by Craven Dunnill Jackfield and laid in the middle of Central Lobby, one of the busiest and most recognisable locations in Westminster.

It is one of a number of Telford based companies that have supplied materials for the restoration.

Some of the original tiles had been in place since the Palace of Westminster was rebuilt after the Great Fire of 1834.

Leader of the House, Mark Spencer MP, was given a tour of the company's historic headquarters and talked to staff about how the intricate tiles were designed, made and laid.

He was then given a lesson in hand-making one of the tiles himself and said he was pleased with the finished object.