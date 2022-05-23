Cup of coffee costs £400 for Telford fly-tipper

Flytipper fine issued

Telford & Wrekin Council has not named the man but says he was caught on CCTV and the business - a coffee company in Trench - supplied the crucial evidence.

The council says its enforcement team responded to the business manager’s request for support and its footage showed a driver arrive and unload unauthorised items on the car park.

He then bought a coffee and made off.

It proved to be a most expensive coffee as Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team were able issue a fixed penalty notice of £400.

The council says firms across the borough pick up the tab of clearing fly-tips from their land.

It has reiterated its commitment to working with them and residents through its dedicated fly-tipping project called ‘Telford & Wrekin Watch’

The project has a dedicated phone line for reporting information that may lead to prosecutions, directly to the team of enforcement officers.

Fly-tips still need to be reported via the MyTelford app and will not be removed if reported on this number.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Richard Overton, the cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “It’s not only public land we protect from fly-tippers but we also work with the business community and happy to issue a fine where there is sufficient evidence.

“Our neighbourhood enforcement team worked closely with the manager of the shop to investigate and follow up on the evidence.

“My thanks to the team for pursuing the fine, the business for working with us and the person who fly-tipped for their recognition of the problem and prompt payment.

"Our legal team work closely with our officers to ensure all fines are fair and just and I’m absolutely certain that in this instance, justice has been served.”

Customers are expected to manage and dispose of their waste correctly while on business premises as when in public spaces.