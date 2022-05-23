Council outlines how it spends £1.8 million on ensuring Telford is 'great place to live'

Neighbourhood enforcement officers

The money has been used to boost the council team's ability to respond to the concerns of residents and businesses, it says.

It has been used to issue 259 environmental fines, including fly-tipping, along with almost 1,000 patrols, to investigate 706 consumer protection complaints and to inspect more than 300 licensed premises.

There are around 20 law enforcement activities associated with the budget, including littering, dog fouling, clearing abandoned cars, dealing with anti-social behaviour and inconsiderate parking.

In addition, the team also covers aspects of business licensing and trading standards that all fall under the responsibility of a dedicated team of officers covering public protection.

The activities represent a small range of the work carried out by the team in partnership with other agencies with including West Mercia Police for crime, the Environment Agency (EA), The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) for licensing and the Home Office’s immigration department to name a few.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport said: “From the moment you leave your house, the enforcement team’s work reaches into your daily life in so many ways.

“From the services you use, the goods you buy and the public spaces you occupy, you’d be surprised how far the enforcement team’s work reaches into your daily life to keep you safe.

“It’s an extensive range of work from prosecuting people who allow their dogs to foul and those who fly-tip, to trading standards regulating puppy breeders, illicit tobacco sales and even taxi regulation and so much more.

“Behind the scenes our teams are working tirelessly and with other agencies to ensure that living in Telford is as safe as possible and while we know that 76 percent believe this, there is always more work to be done.

“We are on the side of residents to make sure that the businesses and services they use are safe, supported and operate lawfully and the spaces they visit are kept clean and secure. There will always new challenges but thankfully we have a team that is dedicated and focussed on holding those to account that don’t follow the rules.”

In addition to the extra funding, a further £222,300 has been spent on CCTV to tackle long term issues that have been causing concerns, ultimately improving the quality of life for communities.

The team will continue to be on the side of residents across the borough, working day and night to make the area cleaner, greener and safer.

The council is looking for more people to work within more than 20 different areas of enforcement, and have the power to issue 17 fines for things like fly-tipping to dog fouling and parking contraventions, support community action teams and have an electric vehicle for work.