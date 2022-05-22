Karen Rothwell from Lawley has knitted a special Jubilee topper for the Post Box in The Square.

Karen, a 61-year-old part-time administrator, moved from Derbyshire to Lawley four years ago and was made so welcome by local people that she decided to "give something back".

She decided that the best way of saying thank you was to employ her skills as a knitter and make a topper for the local postbox.

Her design features an Imperial crown on a cushion with a plate of sandwiches and cakes, a teapot and a cup of tea.

Karen said: "I have been knitting since I was a child.

"My mother taught me how to knit and I have been doing it ever since.

"I have a son and three grand-daughters and so have been kept busy knitting for the family.

"Together with a friend I started the Needles and Gin group three years ago and we meet every Thursday evening in The Grazing Cow.

"I have been made so very welcome in Lawley since moving from Derbyshire that I decided to give something back to the community.

"I suppose that I have been making the topper since the New Year but I have also undertaken other projects.

"The postbox in The Square seemed the ideal place for the topper.

"Since placing it there about two weeks ago I have heard some lovely comments.