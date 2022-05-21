Notification Settings

Shropshire emergency services scrambled to two water rescues

By Dominic Robertson

Shropshire fire fighters were scrambled to two water rescues in the county.

Priorslee Lake. Photo: Google.
The first incident took place at Priorslee Lake in Telford around 2pm on Saturday, with the second in the river at the Danesbridge area of Bridgnorth at around 5.05pm.

The fire service said that in both incidents a person had been rescued and was out of the water by the time they had arrived – although there is no confirmation of the condition of either casualty.

Four crews were sent to the incident at Priorslee as well as the ambulance service and the police.

In Bridgnorth five crews went to the scene as well as the ambulance service and the police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were sent to both incidents.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

