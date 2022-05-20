Telford's new mayor says community unity will be his focus

Councillor Raj Mehta is the new mayor of Telford & Wrekin

Councillor Raj Mehta was elected as the new mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, replacing Councillor Amrik Jhawar, at the authority's annual meeting last night.

It will be the second time Councillor Mehta will serve as the borough mayor, having taken on the role in 2018/19, as well as being deputy mayor for the past two years.

Councillor Mehta, one of two councillors for the Horsehay and Lightmoor Ward, will be supported his wife, Mayoress Dr Poonam Mehta.

Councillor Mehta became a borough councillor in a by-election in 2016 and was re-elected in 2019.

He is Chair or Overdale and Lawley Parish Council and also sits on Great Dawley Town Council and Dawley Hamlets Parish Council. He also served on Ketley Parish Council from 2012-19.

Councillor Mehta is also Chair of Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, which he set up and is now based in Wellington.

In his day job, he has been working with the NHS for almost twenty years and he runs a medical practice in Birmingham.

He said: “It is an honour to once again be elected as Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, and I want to thank Councillor Jhawar for his service and dedication as Mayor over the last two years.

“We are all rebuilding connections and trying to get used to post-pandemic life, so in my time as mayor i want to be a mayor for the whole borough, a mayor for all communities; an interfaith mayor. I will be working to connect communities more strongly and show how, as a borough, we are united. Unity in the community is my aim.

“It is so important that we celebrate the diversity and cultural wealth that we have here in Telford, so building bridges has never been more important. That’s why I will be relaunching the Building Bridges project, and also working alongside the leader of the council to raise money and set up Telford’s first ever Youth Zone.”

During his mayoral year, Councillor Mehta has chosen to use the Mayor’s Charity Appeal to create and launch Telford and Wrekin’s first Youth Zone, which will act as a safe haven for the next generation of young people and offer a range of opportunities and activities.

Also at the annual meeting, Councillor Arnold England was elected as Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin for 2022-2023.

Cllr England is the representative for the Brookside Ward, and has been borough councillor since 2011.