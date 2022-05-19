Telford Eastern Primary work on track to be finished this summer

Telford & Wrekin Council says roadworks on the Eastern Primary are on track to be finished this summer

Telford & Wrekin Council said that the third phase of the A422 Queensway project is reaching its final stages.

The project to improve 31 bridges, more than 400 street lights and 13 miles of safety barriers as well as drainage, kerbs, signs and central reservations, has cost in the region of £10m.

Councillor Lee Carter the council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street said: “Work like this is always an inconvenience and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we undertake this work.

“It’s not something that’s undertaken lightly, it’s essential to keep part of our borough’s most important network in good condition – without the need for any further major work for many years to come.”

The council has raised concerns over the amount of littering on the road and says cleaning contractor IdVerde, which removes litter from the verges, collected 64 bags of litter over a 12 day period this year in one of several clean ups.