Scandi household retailer JYSK to open 1,200 fsq ft store in Telford

JYSK 2747C

JYSK will be opening the 1,200 sq ft store at the Northern Quarter of Telford Shopping Centre.

The shop will be based in Unit NQ1, will create 10 jobs, and will open at 10am on June 2.

JYSK is an international chain of stores with Scandinavian roots that sells a complete range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

The brand has earned a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture and specialises in sleeping products created by experts, from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bedframes and bases.

As part of the launch JYSK will be offering all customers up to 70 per cent off a range of products for the duration of the opening week.

Jenny Johnston, JYSK sales and marketing manager for the UK and Ireland said they were delighted to be opening the new store.

She said: "We are so pleased to be bringing JYSK – pronounced 'Yoosk' – to Telford this June and for local shoppers to explore our huge collection of affordable Scandi homeware and garden furniture.

"The Telford Shopping Centre store will mean that local shoppers can access our brilliant same-day click and collect service as well as enjoying our exclusive in-store lines. JYSK prides itself on its in-store visual merchandising and Telford is no different, so we’re really looking forward to the locals of Telford and surrounding areas experiencing it themselves.”