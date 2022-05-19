Notification Settings

Peter Cairns murder trial jury considering their verdicts

By David Tooley

Jurors in the trial of three teenagers who are jointly accused of the murder of Peter Cairns in Telford are considering their verdicts.

Peter Cairns

Mr Cairns, 26, died after being stabbed with a knife in the heart after a confrontation in parkland at Rough Park Way. A fourth teenager has admitted the murder.

Three others - two aged 15 and one 14 at the time of the incident on June 11, 2021 - are accused of taking part in a joint enterprise. None can be identified because of their age.

They are also charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Mr Cairns' friend Kaine Bushell.

All the charges are denied.

The jury has been told that the incident involved four weapons, a knife, a blunt Samurai sword, a wheel-brace and a hammer.

Jurors will have to return two verdicts for each of the three teenagers.

The case has been listed again at the Crown Court for Monday (May 23).

David Tooley

By David Tooley

