Mayor's charity to make donations

Councillor Amrik Jhawar

Each year, the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin raises money for specific local charities, which is presented to recipients at the council’s annual meeting.

For 2020/21, the mayor chose to support Telford Crisis Support Network and Midlands Air Ambulance.

At tonight’s annual meeting the outgoing mayor, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, will be presenting his two chosen local causes with £2,163.46 each, following a year of fundraising.

Councillor Jhawar, said: “These are both causes that are very close to my heart and provide vital services in the borough, so I am pleased to present them with the funds raised through the mayor’s charity appeal, raised through kind donations over the last twelve months.”

Jo Bailey, events & area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Midlands Air Ambulance Charity would like to thank Mayor Amrik Jhawar for his amazing support during the last twelve months. It has been a very challenging time for all and this wonderful donation will help us to keep our life saving service operational throughout the six counties we serve.”

Chris Jones, chair of Telford Crisis Support Network, said: “Telford Crisis Support would sincerely like to thank Mayor Amrik Jhawar for his support across the last year. His generous donation will enable Telford Crisis Support to continue to assist residents in need within the borough.”

The annual also marks the end of Councillor Jhawar’s term as Mayor, having served in the role for a historic two years.

During this time he has been supported by the Mayoress, Mrs Nirmal Jhawar.

Councillor Jhawar said: “Whilst serving as Mayor, I have taken part in a number of notable events, from hosting the Royal visit to open Silver Swallow Bridge, to visiting vaccination centres around the borough with the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire to thank staff and volunteers for their dedication during the Covid pandemic. More recently, I also showed the Lord-Lieutenant and the High Sheriff around Ironbridge in the aftermath of the flooding earlier this year, to see how we supported residents through the devastation.

“During this time, has been an honour to represent the borough as Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, and I wish the new mayor the very best.”