High street celebrations for second weekend running

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

High Street Celebrations will be taking place for the second week running across Telford & Wrekin.

Crowds turned out for the Newport event last weekend.

The events, which are being held on Saturday, May 21, from 11am to 4pm, will take place in Wellington, Ironbridge, and Dawley – and follows events last weekend in Oakengates, Madeley, Newport and Southwater.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council, which is behind the events, said: "The high street celebrations are a great opportunity for local communities to come together, soak up the atmosphere on their local high street and enjoy the free live music, street performers, children’s activities and more.

"The Telford group of the Tappin’ In project, which is part of the Birmingham International Dance Festival and the Birmingham 2022 Festival, will be in Ironbridge performing their showcase dance in the afternoon, their first performance in front of an audience."

