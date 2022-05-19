Flashback to sustainable living of wartime Britain at The Little Green Pantry in Wellington

The Little Green Pantry in Wellington is ready for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Little Green Pantry, in Wellington has been decorated with large wartime-style propaganda posters to inspire everyone to ‘Do Our Bit To Save The Planet’.

It comes as a new campaign to encourage more people to shop sustainably, while also celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne harking back to the 1940s and 50s.

Keli King, owner of The Little Green Pantry, said: “Our aim is to help the fight against climate change and to support our communities in their sustainable goals.”

With the help of local residents and customers the business has also created a 'Little Green Garden' outside the shop, growing herbs and vegetables in planters.

Flowers have also been planted in the Jubilee colours of red, white and blue, to show people how they can still grow their own produce in a small urban space.

The Little Green Pantry will also be offering Free Scone Mix Kits to the first 70 customers over the course of the Jubilee Weekend.

The shop's window display includes posters bearing the slogans of ‘Dig for Victory’ and ‘Make Do and Mend’ alongside Union Jack bunting.

The campaign is about empowering individuals and showing them how to live more sustainably for a better, brighter future, Keli said.