Fancy crazy golf and noodles? Unique plan for empty Telford Debenhams shop

Debenhams closed in May last year

The Debenhams store at Telford Shopping Centre closed in May last year, but it has now emerged that the building could be re-opening as the location for a very different business.

A firm called Putt Putt Noodle has applied for a licence to operate from the building.

The business, which has a site in Norwich, offers a mix of crazy golf over oriental themed courses, along with Asian street food.

The Norwich site has three themed mini golf courses – a Cherry Blossom course, a Crouching Tiger course, and Dragon Quest course.

Its menu offers a host of Asian style food, including Asian style fish and chips, Korean BBQ pork belly, shredded duck pancakes, bao platters, and a noodle bar.

Putt Putt Noodles in Norfolk

The licence application for the Telford town centre site requests permission to sell alcohol from 10am to midnight, Monday to Sunday.

If the move goes ahead it would be a major boost to the town centre, taking on a significant unit that has been empty for 12 months.

Debenhams closed all of its stores across the UK last year with the loss of more than 12,000 jobs.

The department store was one of the biggest high street names and had operated for more than 240 years.