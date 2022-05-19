Affordable housing named in tribute to former mayor

Cllr Shaun Davies, Tanya Lloyd, Joshua Lloyd, Kelly Dennis, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council Ian Preece, and Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Exec at The Wrekin Housing Group.

Malcom Randle Close, in Malinslee, recognises the contribution of Malcolm Randle, who served on Great Dawley Town Council and was the mayor from 2018 until his death in March 2020.

Malcolm’s family, including his daughter Tanya, were invited to be part of the opening, where stories were shared of Malcolm’s mayorship and his achievements in the local area.

Malcolm Randle Close features 38 eco-efficient homes, all for affordable rent from The Wrekin Housing Group.

Malcolm’s daughter Tanya Lloyd said: “It is wonderful to know that my dad’s name will live on in this way. These new homes are great tribute to his work and his commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to quality and comfortable housing. He would have been so thrilled to know that the people in the community which he was so proud to be a part of, will have a wonderful new home on a street bearing his name.”

The development is made up of four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows.

All of the homes are designated for affordable rent, and six of the properties are purpose-designed for disabled residents.

A number of homes at the site are installed with Solar PV panels and battery storage to generate significant energy savings.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “Malcolm Randle Close is another excellent example of how partnership working can help us to achieve our aims of developing the good quality, affordable housing that Telford needs. It has been so rewarding to see this project take shape.

“People across our communities are feeling pressure, and we are determined to do everything we can to help those who are struggling. These homes are being let at an affordable rent, which is at least 20 per cent below local the standard market rents. The homes that feature solar panels and battery-storage will enable our tenants to make savings of around 35 per cent off their electricity bills.

“I am especially pleased that the road has been named after Malcolm, who did so much for residents and the town over many years. This is a fitting recognition for his outstanding contribution.”

Cllr Ian Preece, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council said: "Malcolm Randle Close is a prime example of what great affordable housing should look like. I am delighted to see that there will be a street named in his honour. I am incredibly proud to take part today and delighted that Malcolm's family were able to join us. Malcolm was a real force for good in the community and he was a fierce advocate for ensuring that local people could afford to live in the area where they grew up.

“I am sure Malcolm would have been delighted and his family must be very proud of his legacy.”