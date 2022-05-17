Madeley's Jubilee preparations well under way

Organisers are preparing for the Madeley Jubilee celebrations on May 28 with tickets available from The Anstice

Madeley Town Council has a host of entertainment lined up for Saturday, May 28, to mark the royal milestone.

The special family event in the town will include a free fun fair, with traditional rides and games, face painting, jubilee craft activities and cake decorating.

Councillor Sue Taylor, the town council’s community & leisure committee chair, said: “One of the highlights of the day will be a grand royal fancy dress competition, with categories for best dressed dog, adult and child. We cannot wait to see what people dress up as.”

There will be a programme of live music on a stage in the centre of town, as well as street entertainment and a market, including charity stalls, and a ‘makers market’ in Russell Square.

"It is set to be a fantastic day of free family entertainment – we even have a royal ‘selfie’ screen so people can go home with a special royal snapshot," Councillor Taylor added.

Further jubilee attractions are being staged by The Anstice in Madeley and include a free platinum proms concert featuring the Telford Orchestra on June 3, and a street party in the ballroom, including a children’s disco and free children’s lunch, on June 5.