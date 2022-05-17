Notification Settings

Madeley's Jubilee preparations well under way

Madeley's Jubilee preparations well under way

By Dominic Robertson

Published: 2022-05-17

It will be all the fun of the fair in Madeley later this month when the town celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Organisers are preparing for the Madeley Jubilee celebrations on May 28 with tickets available from The Anstice

Madeley Town Council has a host of entertainment lined up for Saturday, May 28, to mark the royal milestone.

The special family event in the town will include a free fun fair, with traditional rides and games, face painting, jubilee craft activities and cake decorating.

Councillor Sue Taylor, the town council’s community & leisure committee chair, said: “One of the highlights of the day will be a grand royal fancy dress competition, with categories for best dressed dog, adult and child. We cannot wait to see what people dress up as.”

There will be a programme of live music on a stage in the centre of town, as well as street entertainment and a market, including charity stalls, and a ‘makers market’ in Russell Square.

"It is set to be a fantastic day of free family entertainment – we even have a royal ‘selfie’ screen so people can go home with a special royal snapshot," Councillor Taylor added.

Further jubilee attractions are being staged by The Anstice in Madeley and include a free platinum proms concert featuring the Telford Orchestra on June 3, and a street party in the ballroom, including a children’s disco and free children’s lunch, on June 5.

Tickets for those events are available from The Anstice.

