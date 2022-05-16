Notification Settings

Jubilee party planned for house and gardens

By Dominic Robertson

A stunning hall and gardens will be hosting a garden party for the jubilee.

Lilleshall House and Gardens is hosting a Jubilee party

Lilleshall House & Gardens is staging a free admission Jubilee Garden Party on Sunday, June 5, between noon and 6pm.

The event will feature a barbecue, live music, entertainment for kids, an exotic zoo and more.

People do not need to book in advance, and families can turn up on the day to celebrate the occasion.

James Ewart, contract manager for Lilleshall said: "We’re delighted to be running this special event, which allows us to showcase our amazing House & Gardens at the same time as celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s record-breaking reign as British Monarch.

"There will be plenty of free things to do during the day, but for those who want to celebrate in style, we’re offering VIP Tables. For just £40, for a table of four, you can enjoy a jug of Pimm’s, strawberries dipped in chocolate – on arrival – and waiter service, so you’ll never need to get up."

For more information, or to book a VIP table, call 01952 603003 or email enquires.lilleshall@serco.com.

