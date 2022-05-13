Police investigating after tyres dumped on Shropshire country lane

Police are investigating after the tyres were dumped.

Sian Thomas, police, rural and business officer with West Mercia Police, said the incident had taken place in the Kynnersley area, north of Telford.

The tyres have since been collected and the matter is now under a joint investigation by both the police and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or people with information to get in touch.

Officers are also inviting the public to a meeting to find out about efforts to tackle fly-tipping.

The meeting takes place at Waters Upton Village Hall at 6pm on May 24.

Anyone with information about the fly-tipped tyres can email sian.thomas@westmercia.police.uk