Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crew frees two small children from vehicle outside Telford nursery

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A fire crew was scrambled to an industrial estate in Telford this afternoon to an urgent call reporting children trapped inside a car.

Earlyworld Nursery at Stafford Park, Telford. Photo: Google
Earlyworld Nursery at Stafford Park, Telford. Photo: Google

One fire appliance was scrambled from Telford Central to an address given as the Earlyworld Nursery, in Stafford Park 1 at 5.43pm.

When they arrived they found two small children locked inside a vehicle.

The emergency crew used what Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service describe as small equipment to gain access and free the children.

The fire service's stop message was received by its control room 13 minutes later at 5.56pm.

There were no reports of any other emergency services being involved in the incident.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News