Fire crew frees two small children from vehicle outside Telford nursery

Earlyworld Nursery at Stafford Park, Telford. Photo: Google

One fire appliance was scrambled from Telford Central to an address given as the Earlyworld Nursery, in Stafford Park 1 at 5.43pm.

When they arrived they found two small children locked inside a vehicle.

The emergency crew used what Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service describe as small equipment to gain access and free the children.

The fire service's stop message was received by its control room 13 minutes later at 5.56pm.