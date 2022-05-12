Fire crew frees two small children from vehicle outside Telford nursery

One fire appliance was scrambled from Telford Central to an address given as the Earlyworld Nursery, in Stafford Park 1 at 5.43pm.
When they arrived they found two small children locked inside a vehicle.
The emergency crew used what Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service describe as small equipment to gain access and free the children.
The fire service's stop message was received by its control room 13 minutes later at 5.56pm.
There were no reports of any other emergency services being involved in the incident.