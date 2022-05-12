Borough towns gearing up for high street celebrations this weekend

Sharon Dudley and Janet Lovatt at Number 45 in Newport have been preparing for the high street celebrations this weekend with their special Jubilee window display

Newport, Oakengates, Madeley, and Southwater, are all part of the high street celebration events on Saturday.

As part of the preparations, businesses across the borough have also been asked to take part in a 'high street window dressing competition' – with a Jubilee theme ahead of the celebrations next month.

The events will run from 11am to 4pm, before further celebrations in Ironbridge, Dawley, and Wellington on Saturday, May 21.

The events, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, will feature a host of stalls, street performers and music, and are part of continuing efforts to get people back out onto the high streets after the impact of successive lockdowns.

It comes after the council organised a series of high street celebrations last July.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “Following hot on the heels of our successful Spring into St George’s Day event, we are really excited to bring a series of events to our local high streets.

"This is a great way to find out what your local high street has to offer, enjoy the atmosphere of your local community, and most of all have fun.”

Newport councillor Peter Scott said he was looking forward to seeing people out and enjoying what the town has to offer.

He said: "We did them last year in July when we were coming out of lockdown and it was very successful and brought a lot of people into the town and I hope this weekend will be similar."

The Newport event will feature jugglers, stilt walkers, pantomime performances, music and a host of stalls.