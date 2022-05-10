Appeal after youths break into former Telford GP surgery

Police say the building poses a health risk due to asbestos

PCSO Claire Ellis, said that the incident had taken place in Dawley on Sunday.

"We are appealing to the community to remain vigilant following a report for information following a report of a break in at the old doctors practice, Station Road, Dawley," she said.

"The incident was reported on Sunday, May 8, where youths had been seen entering the disused building.

"Attending officers located one of the the offenders, however, the other suspects ran off.

"Although the building is presently not in use, it is still owned and anyone entering it is doing so unlawfully. It is still trespass, which is an offence.

"The state of the building also needs to be taken into consideration as it's extremely dangerous. We have been advised that asbestos is present, which, if fibres are breathed in, can be extremely toxic and detrimental to your health."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or via westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about