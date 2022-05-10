Animal aid is on its way from Telford to the Ukraine border

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 09/05/2022 - David Pryce (in black) and Vince Price (in blue) from Transportwise in Telford are taking their second van load of items to Ukraine, this time it will mostly be animal aid at the Polish Ukraine border..

David Pryce and Vince Price set off on Tuesday on the 1,200 journey.

They are determined to ensure their van load of supplies get to the people who really need it.

The pair said that as they are both now semi-retired they felt able to help.

Their first trip at the beginning of April saw them take disability equipment to the border including wheelchairs for those with spinal injuries.

David, who runs Transportwise at Stafford Park, said: "We also took time to see for ourselves how displaced Ukrainians are coping. We went to a bus station where mainly women and children were living. Their demeanour was so flat it was very emotional and we had to fight off tears.

"The main image I have it, while I was helping a woman fill out her UK visa application, all 30 pages of it, a tune caught my ear and I turned round to see half a dozen children huddled around a mobile phone watching Peppa Pig and joining in the programme. It really got to me."

This trip has seen the duo team up with the animal charity Team Poundy. It has collected donations for aid for animals including pet cages.

Donations also came from the Rosewood Pet Products company at Hortonwood.

"My wife and daughter has also make up special packs to give out to mums."

The two men have known each other for 30 years and say that has helped when it comes to spending what is an intense week together.

"Vince is ex-services and so is very good at keeping to a timetable and being focused," David said.

"We are working with small organisations in Poland and Ukraine who have direct contacts with those in need."