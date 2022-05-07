Notification Settings

Jailed: Prolific Telford thief stole nearly £400 in meat and cheese

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A prolific thief who stole cheese as well as joints of beef and lamb from various supermarkets has been jailed.

During a spree of offending between April 23 and 29 this year, Natalie Adams stole items from several shops in Telford.

The 36-year-old stole meat worth £325.77 from Tesco, and cheese worth $40.44 from Aldi.

Adams, of Willowfield, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to five counts of theft and four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering places she was banned from.

She was jailed for a year as magistrates considered her offending to be so serious that only a custodial sentence was justified.

