Salon in fundraiser for Dulcie

By Sue SmithTelfordPublished:

Staff at a beauty salon have proved they are a cut above the rest by staging a special fundraising event to raise vital funds for a five-year-old girl undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Beauty Cutz salon in Lawley held a coffee morning in aid of Telford youngster Dulcie O'Kelly. From left are, Kelly Vincent, Mia Houlston, Nabeela Akhtar, and Nicola Wood.

Dulcie O'Kelly was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in December and her story has captured the hearts of people locally.

Her family started a £200,000 gofundme page appeal to raise funds in case she requires ongoing medical treatment and local people have rallied to get involved.

Staff at the Beauty Cutz salon in Birchfield Way, Lawley, decided to raise funds through their own special event.

They served up coffee, teas and cake and held a raffle with prizes donated by many local shops.

Staff also sold Dulcie's Warriors pink wristbands for £1.50 each or asked people to make a donation using a QR code to the justgiving page.

So far they hope to have raised about £500 but further money from the raffle is still expected.

Nicola Wood, a 48-year-old nail and beauty technician, said: "We are delighted to have raised about £500 and there is still money coming in for the raffle.

"We were determined to raise as much as possible for this local Telford girl who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma

"This is the first time we have held a fundraiser in the salon but some of the seven members of staff have previously carried out a colouring session and a head-shave."

Megan Seaward, aged 23, one of the senior stylists at the salon, said: "There have been many fundraising events held for this very worthy cause.

"When she is able, Dulcie goes to a local school close to the salon and we just wanted to try to raise as much as possible.

"People who were unable to visit the salon can still make donations through the www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk website."

