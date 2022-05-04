Volunteers appeal as exotic zoo bids to plant 3,000 trees for the Queen's Jubilee

Simon Bonella-Foster and Julie Doughty from Telford Exotic Zoo with some of the 3,000 trees they will be planting.

Scott Adams, the 39-year-old director of the zoo based at Telford Town Park, has set himself, his ten members of staff, and 90 active volunteers, the task of planting as many as 3,000 trees to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

However, Scott says they need more workers to plant that many saplings, and he has now appealed for people to volunteer to come forward to help.

He hopes that the work will be completed by the end of May and in time for the Jubilee celebrations.

Scott said: "It is quite a task and when we saw lots of people planting trees to mark the Jubilee we thought we could do far better than planting just one or two saplings.

"We are planting a mix of British native trees such as Oak and Silver Birch as well as hedgerow trees such as Hazel and Blackthorn.

"But we do need help to ensure that all of the 3,000 trees are planted by the end of May.

"We have animals from throughout the world at the zoo and different zones such as the desert, the rainforest, a nocturnal area and the farmyard.

"In total we have 70 different species of animal, including crocodiles, lemurs, otters, meerkats, parrots and skunks.

"Our wildlife have their own habitats but we realised British wildlife around the park also needed help.

"We hope that the planting of 3,000 trees will bump up the total planted to mark the Queen's special occasion but the benefits will also be so much more wide-reaching.

"This planting spree on the site will help create habitats to support British wildlife.

"We also have an ancient woodland that we are keeping and which covers about an acre.

"We are hope to eventually develop this into a British nature walk for visitors and those at Forest Schools to enjoy.

"Meanwhile we would urge anyone wanting to help with the planting of the trees to get in touch via social media.