Police hunt two over burglary where £1,000 was taken

The incident took place on Monday, May 2, at around 2am at an address off Bluebell Road in Charlton, Telford.

A spokesman for the police said: "The suspects entered the property before assaulting a man and making off with the cash.

"Both suspects are described as black men, in their late teens or early 20s and of slim build – the first man is described as being 5’ 8’’ and the second six foot."

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 43i of May 2 or by visiting our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.