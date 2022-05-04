Notification Settings

Police hunt two over burglary where £1,000 was taken

By Dominic Robertson

Police are appealing for witnesses after £1,000 was stolen from a property in an aggravated burglary.

The incident took place on Monday, May 2, at around 2am at an address off Bluebell Road in Charlton, Telford.

A spokesman for the police said: "The suspects entered the property before assaulting a man and making off with the cash.

"Both suspects are described as black men, in their late teens or early 20s and of slim build – the first man is described as being 5’ 8’’ and the second six foot."

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 43i of May 2 or by visiting our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

