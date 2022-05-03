Notification Settings

Telford man jailed for breaching domestic violence order twice in a month

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A man has been jailed after breaching a domestic violence protection order twice within a month of it being made.

An order was put in place on April 1 stopping Roy Lacey, aged 65, from contacting a woman in Telford.

But, on April 16 and April 27, Lacey got in touch with her and attended a property he shouldn't have.

On separate visits to Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Lacey, of Catherton, Stirchley, Telford, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a domestic violence protection order. On April 18, magistrates fined him £40. But when he returned to the court 10 days later, he was jailed for four weeks due to his "flagrant disregard for court orders".

