Roads could be closed at school run times under Telford 'School Streets' plan

Schools are being asked if they would like to be part of a 'school streets' pilot.

A Telford & Wrekin Council committee has been examining plans for the 'School Streets' programme over recent months.

It has emerged that a pilot over the proposals, where select schools would trial the measures, had been put off due to the pandemic – and the concerns about adding to the workload of staff at schools which have to co-ordinate the scheme.

But officers at the council have now been asked to speak to schools to find out which would be interested in being part of the pilot.

If schools take part and the scheme is considered a success then it could be expanded to others, or made permanent.

The idea behind the restrictions is to reduce the risk to school-children travelling too and from school by cutting down on traffic immediately outside the school.

The proposals see the roads outside schools closed off for a set period.

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury has been operating the scheme since November 2020 – where drivers cannot use the road outside the school from 8.20am to 9am or 2.50pm to 3.30pm on each school day.