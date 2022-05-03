Road expert to listen to residents over 'death trap' Telford road where toddler was hit

This Ford Fiesta was significantly damaged in a crash which also left a toddler hurt in Wombridge Road, Telford

A consultation over safety concerns in Wombridge Road, Trench, Telford, was launched in March.

It came after several crashes on the road, including one in January in which toddler Leia Nock was hit by a car at a bus stop. Thankfully, she didn't suffer any serious injuries, but did suffer cuts and bruises and had to have surgery on her lip Her dad Kieran described the road as a "death trap".

That, as well as other collisions on the road, prompted Telford and Wrekin Council to launch a survey, asking residents what type of traffic calming measures they would like to see implemented.

This week, residents will have the opportunity to hear from road safety and traffic engineering expert Chris Pearson at a meeting at The Parish Centre, Church Road, Telford.

Mr Pearson will answer residents' questions at the drop in session on Thursday, May 5. It will run from 4pm to 7pm.

Trench councillors Shirley Reynolds and Charles Smith have been campaigning for safer roads in the area for around two years.