Ruth conquers Wrekin goal

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

Telford super slimmer Ruth Edwards completed 30 walks in 30 days when she went up the Wrekin for the final time on Saturday.

Ruth Edwards

Ruth received her seven stone award from the Slimming World group at Oakengates after reaching her target.

She weighed 18 stone seven pounds when she joined the group and was inspired to lose weight and enjoy a healthy lifestyle by an experience at a family wedding and a new job.

Along with a group of friends, she completed one final climb on Saturday at 2pm, and members of the group joined her at the top to celebrate.

Lauren Bryan, who runs the Oakengates class said: "Ruth has done wonderfully well to lose all that weight in a year. She has been an exceptional member of the group and achieved her target not only of the weight loss but the walks to the Wrekin so she has achieved a lot."

For more information on the Oakengates group call 0845 4754938.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

