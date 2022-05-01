Ruth conquers Wrekin goal

Ruth Edwards

Ruth received her seven stone award from the Slimming World group at Oakengates after reaching her target.

She weighed 18 stone seven pounds when she joined the group and was inspired to lose weight and enjoy a healthy lifestyle by an experience at a family wedding and a new job.

Along with a group of friends, she completed one final climb on Saturday at 2pm, and members of the group joined her at the top to celebrate.

Lauren Bryan, who runs the Oakengates class said: "Ruth has done wonderfully well to lose all that weight in a year. She has been an exceptional member of the group and achieved her target not only of the weight loss but the walks to the Wrekin so she has achieved a lot."