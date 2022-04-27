Telford thief ordered to complete drugs programme after stealing £450 worth of clothes

Samantha Baxter, aged 46, stole from House of Fraser and Marks and Spencer in Telford shopping centre.

She first stole baby clothes worth £176 from Marks and Spencer on November 11 last year, before taking £275 worth of items from House of Fraser on April 13 this year.

Baxter, of Bridge Street, Oakengates, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two charges of theft and one of failing to surrender to police bail.