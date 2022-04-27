Charity in urgent appeal for new base

The East Shropshire Talking Newspaper needs a new home

The East Shropshire Talking Newspaper (ESTN), which provides a service to blind and visually-impaired people, says it faces closure unless it can find a suitable alternative location for its work.

The charity, which has been in operation for over 30 years, has been based in Ketley, Telford, but will need a new base from the end of June.

The organisation currently uses two rooms – a recording and copying studio, as well as a packing room – where its teams of volunteers meet weekly to record, copy, and distribute around 150 memory sticks to listeners across the area.

ESTN chairman Robert Green said the organisation was in urgent need of fresh premises.

He said: "We provide news and features for people who are blind or visually impaired throughout East Shropshire and beyond – it’s a service that people really value and is a lifeline against loneliness.

"Approximately 160 people listen to the Talking Newspaper every week using memory sticks, as well as those able to listen online. They listen regularly and really value the relationship with the paper – it's like being part of a family."

He added that without anywhere to record, copy and pack the memory sticks, the service will have to cease.

He said: "We urgently need suitable premises, just a couple of rooms, at a low or moderate rent, as we depend entirely on donations for our income to provide the memory sticks and players. The premises need to be secure for storage and access, with power and light, preferably in the Telford or Wellington area, with parking. This valuable charity must not cease to exist."