Green fingered projects bid to get help from the experts in Telford

One of the Dobbies staff

This spring, Dobbies’ Telford store is supporting a sustainable project through its popular initiative. In recent months, community projects in Telford were invited to nominate themselves for support and now a shortlist has been selected by local team members. People in Telford now have the chance to vote for their favourite project.

The winning project in Telford will then receive advice, products and support from their local Dobbies’ team. Sustainable products, such as peat-free compost and recycled pots, will be use wherever possible.

Project selected for the shortlist include Friends of Hollinswood and Randlay Valley.

This is a project that is creating a 'Woodland School' with all ability access for local schools and groups to enjoy outdoor experiences and picnics. The group would like Dobbies' support in enhancing the provision and promoting its uses and existence.

There is also Southall School, a special education needs secondary school. It is developing an inclusive forest school for wheelchair users and complex needs pupils. The school would like Dobbies' support to plant fruit, herbs and shrubs for foraging as well as new gardening equipment for the pupils. The school has the aim of giving back to the local community with this project by growing their own produce, as well as trees and plants.

Dobbies’ CEO, Graeme Jenkins, said: “Helping Your Community Grow is a really popular initiative in Telford and we’ve seen a great response from community groups and projects looking to make a difference to their local area. It’s been positive to see so many projects place importance on sustainability and environmentally-friendly products.

“Now the community voting gets underway and we’re looking forward to seeing which projects receive our support.”

In addition to the Telford winner, the project which receives the most votes across the UK will win the national Helping Your Community Grow title, gaining additional support from Dobbies to deliver their project.

There will be further opportunities for community groups looking to brighten up their local areas. Community groups are invited to contact their local store for details of the community initiatives available on a case-by-case basis.