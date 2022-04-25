Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police helicopter swoops over Telford in search after report of assault

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A police helicopter was circling above a Telford estate after reports of an assault.

The aircraft was hovering in the Brookside area on Monday afternoon as a heavy police presence on the ground searched the area.

No injuries were sustained and no arrests were made, according to the police. The search, which started at 1.50pm, has now been stood down.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to the Brookside area of Telford at 1.50pm this afternoon following reports of an assault.

"Officers attended and a thorough search of the local area was conducted, with support from the National Police Air Service.

"No injuries were sustained during the incident. Investigations are ongoing."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News