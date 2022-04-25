Police helicopter swoops over Telford in search after report of assault

The aircraft was hovering in the Brookside area on Monday afternoon as a heavy police presence on the ground searched the area.

No injuries were sustained and no arrests were made, according to the police. The search, which started at 1.50pm, has now been stood down.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to the Brookside area of Telford at 1.50pm this afternoon following reports of an assault.

"Officers attended and a thorough search of the local area was conducted, with support from the National Police Air Service.