Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Volunteers sought to shape future of healthcare

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Volunteers are needed to help shape the future of health and social care services across the district.

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is seeking confident people who are ‘passionate about health and care’ to share the views of residents to influence how hospitals, GPs, dentists and social care services work.

Barry Parnaby, chair of the board, said: “Our volunteers are key in helping give the community a real voice about the main health services that they use.

“We need to recruit passionate people who are confident in speaking to others and willing to take up this challenge in working with us to help improve health and care in the district.”

Full training and support will be given.

People from all age groups are encouraged to email: telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk or lois.breen@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk for more information.

Healthwatch is an independent and statutory function, entirely separate from the NHS, who engage with people who use health and social care services.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Health
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News