Volunteers sought to shape future of healthcare

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is seeking confident people who are ‘passionate about health and care’ to share the views of residents to influence how hospitals, GPs, dentists and social care services work.

Barry Parnaby, chair of the board, said: “Our volunteers are key in helping give the community a real voice about the main health services that they use.

“We need to recruit passionate people who are confident in speaking to others and willing to take up this challenge in working with us to help improve health and care in the district.”

Full training and support will be given.

People from all age groups are encouraged to email: telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk or lois.breen@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk for more information.