s

St George’s Recreation Ground has been given Landfill Communities Fund money from the Veolia Environmental Trust, which supports community and environmental projects across England.

Paul Taylor, vice chair of St George's Recreation Ground and Public Hall Management Committee, said: “The grant will preserve our historic building and ensure that the changing facilities can be used by the affiliated sports clubs for many more years to come.

"The upgrade will also mean that rooms will be available for small group activities when not being used as a changing facility.

"With the financial support from The Veolia Environmental Trust we look forward to the work being completed in our centenary year, helping our volunteers deliver another 100 years of community service.”

The grant will also be used to improve the efficiency and accessibility of the building. The building will retain its current look, but will be brought up to modern standards, including insulation, new doors, separate changing rooms, disabled access and a new heating and shower system.

It is used by affiliated cricket and hockey teams, junior and adult footballers and other sporting organisations, as well as being used as a community facility.

Steve Mitchell, regional director for waste and energy management company Veolia, said: “The Veolia Environmental Trust is pleased to be supporting St George’s Recreation Ground to refurbish their changing rooms to improve accessibility and energy efficiency.