St George's Day concert will remember long-standing councillor

Hadley and District Orpheus Male Voice Choir will be performing at a St George's Day concert this weekend – an event which will also include a tribute to the late Councillor John Smart.

The passionate and patriotic concert at Hadley Methodist Church in Telford will include a celebration of Councillor John Smart, who died last year at the age of 77.

It will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 23, featuring Hadley and District Orpheus Male Voice Choir.

Councillor Smart, who lived in Church Street, Hadley, had served on Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council from 1995 until his death.

Due to Covid regulations a number of people were not allowed to attend his funeral, and his wife, Councillor Pat Smart, said the concert will provide a chance for people to finally say their farewells.

Councillor Smart said that the occasion would be particularly fitting, due to the concert being one of her late husband's favourite events of the year.

She said: "The concert will be a very fitting tribute to John, we shall celebrate St George and one of his most loyal patriots – John was English through and through.

"He loved the St George's Day concert, it was one of his favourite events throughout the year and we have been holding them for 30 years.

"It will be so lovely to see people together again, especially those who would have been at his funeral if they were able to."

Councillor Smart thanked the choir for their time at the event.

She said: "I am so grateful to the male voice choir, they have been performing on these occasions for years but this time it will be even more special."

The concert will include a host of songs such as the national anthem,World in Union, and You'll Never Walk Alone, and will conclude with Jerusalem – "a song John absolutely adored," according to Councillor Smart.