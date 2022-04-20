Notification Settings

Students impress with striking designs in college hairdressing competition

By Dominic Robertson

Telford College’s hairdressing students brought creativity and glamour to the campus when they showcased their skills in an annual hairdressing competition.

Judge Jade Stephenson, left, with model Jenny Parker, and student Alicia Steel.
Level two and three students created striking looks in four different categories – this year’s themes were festival, red carpet, carnival, and avant-garde.

Hairdressing lecturer Kerrie Treharne said: “We were delighted to welcome students and models back on site for the competition after two years of virtual presentations due to Covid restrictions.

“However we had to run the competition a little bit differently this year, splitting the categories over a number of days to keep the number of visitors and models on site at any one time to a minimum.

“All categories were judged by external judges from the industry, and trophies, certificates, and prizes were given out.”

She added: “It’s always one of the highlights of the year for the students, gathering their own model, outfit, accessories and creating a mood board to showcase their look on the day.”

Level two students were divided into two groups – one with a ‘festival’ theme, and the other with ‘red carpet’ image.

In the festival group, the winner was Abby Selby Hawkins with her model Isabella Clifton, with Tia Rose as runner-up. The red-carpet section was won by stylist Lindsay McIlmoyle and her model Danielle Griffiths, with Niamh Stead as runner-up.

In the Fast-Track category for level two students with a carnival theme, Stacey Smith won with her peacock look on her model Holly Smith, with Kelly Kimberley as runner-up.

And in the Avant-garde category for level three students, the winner was stylist Alicia Steel and model Jenny Parker, with Leah Nuttal as runner-up.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

