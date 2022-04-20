Appeal to find man after attempted murder outside Telford supermarket

A man was left with serious injuries when he was attacked outside Aldi in Wellington Road, Donnington, last Thursday.
The incident, which involved a bladed weapon, happened on April 14 at around 8.30pm outside the store and left a man in his 30s in hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Officers are now keen to speak to Declan Ecclestone, who is pictured, as it is believed the 21-year-old of no fixed abode was in the area at the time and may be able to help police with their enquiries.
Declan, or anyone who knows him or his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 quoting incident number 658i of 14 April, 2022, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.