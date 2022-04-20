Appeal to find man after attempted murder outside Telford supermarket

Declan

A man was left with serious injuries when he was attacked outside Aldi in Wellington Road, Donnington, last Thursday.

The incident, which involved a bladed weapon, happened on April 14 at around 8.30pm outside the store and left a man in his 30s in hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are now keen to speak to Declan Ecclestone, who is pictured, as it is believed the 21-year-old of no fixed abode was in the area at the time and may be able to help police with their enquiries.