Home care provider seals partnership with fire service

Alison Teece and Siobhan Davis

The company, which cares for people in their own home, has formed the partnership to enhance the lives of their clients – keeping them safe and well, protected from the dangers of fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will also carry out assessments in addition to Home Instead’s checks, providing information on the safety of the resident's home.

The assessments will involve checking fire alarms and making simple changes to enhance fire safety for clients who want extra reassurance that their home is safe.

Home Instead's care professionals will also receive fire safety training, helping them become better informed on how to keep their clients safe from the dangers of fire and community talks will be held

Siobhan Davis, community engagement officer at Home Instead Telford, Newport and Market Drayton said: “Sadly, the danger of fire is something many older people are often vulnerable to. By working together, we can spread awareness and keep our clients, and the wider community, safer.