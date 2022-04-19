Million half-price tickets as first ever Great British Rail Sale is launched

The Great British Rail Sale will be offering discounted get-aways for passengers looking for a holiday

The 'Great British Rail Sale', which will feature fares on routes across the country, is a government plan to cut costs and boost tourism over the next month.

West Midlands Railways, which operates routes through Shropshire, is one of the operators lined up for the discounts on off-peak fares from April 25 to May 27.

Discounted tickets will go on sale from today.

The sale which has been described as "the first of its kind" is a specific government plan to encourage tourism with Covid restrictions ended – particularly for homes struggling with the cost of living crisis.

More than one million tickets will be discounted, and although a full list has not been revealed, the government highlighted that a fare from Wolverhampton to Liverpool, normally £10.50, will be £5.25, while Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads will drop from £25.30 to £12.60.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: ""We've had two years of living life virtually. It is time to get real and visit our beautiful country."

Mr Shapps has encouraged people to take holiday breaks to a number of locations across the country, including London, the Lake District, Cornwall, and Edinburgh.

He added: "For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50 per cent off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.