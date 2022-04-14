Steam railway set for first Easter services since 2019

Telford Steam Railway will be running services on Sunday and Monday for the first Easter since 2019

Telford Steam Railway will be running its regular services again on Sunday and Monday – four trips each day.

It is the first time since 2019 that the railway will be running the Easter services.

Paul Sanderson, a volunteer at the railway, said they were delighted to be welcoming people back, particularly after the popularity of its Polar Express.

He said: "We are really excited to be re-opening. It is a great opportunity because obviously we could not open at Easter in 2020 or 2021.

"There are lots of exciting things happening at the railway following the success of the Polar Express last winter, that success has really enabled us to move forward."

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the rides at the volunteer-run railway based at Bridge Road, Horsehay.

After Easter the railway will be operating every Sunday and Bank Holidays through to the end of September.

There has been significant work to get the railway ready for the event with some essential track work and locomotive maintenance taking place following the Polar Express in November and December last year.

The attraction is one of the region's most popular festive events – attended by more than 24,000 passengers.

The railway has also confirmed its own locomotive Rocket, a Peckett 0-4-0ST number 1722, which was built in 1926 by Peckett and Sons and was used by Courtaulds in Coventry through its working life, has passed a recent boiler test and will be on duty hauling our trains over Easter.

The train rides from Spring Village Station go up the line to Lawley and then to Horsehay and Dawley Station before returning to Spring Village.

The extensive model railway exhibition in Railway House will also be open, as well as the Furnaces Tea Room, and there will also be several craft stalls.

Tickets can be bought on the day from the Railway Shop sited at Spring Village where free parking is available.

Trains will leave Spring Village on the hour from 11 am through till 4 pm each day.