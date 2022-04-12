Murder accused 'saw red' on victim's chest after row turned violent, court hears

Peter Cairns

Peter Cairns, aged 26, died after an attack in Silkin Way, Telford, on June 11 last year. Three teenagers from Telford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are standing trial for his murder at Stafford Crown Court.

Mr Cairns was found on a footpath with serious injuries from a stab wound and died in hospital later that evening.

In a police interview played to the court, one of the defendants said it was another male - who is not standing trial - who was responsible for killing Mr Cairns.

"I just saw red on his (Mr Cairns') chest," he said. "He was stood up and then he was on the floor." A police officer asked: "How many times did he stab him?" The defendant replied: "Just once," but said that the male he alleged had the knife "moved his hand a lot".

"I saw his arm move back and forward and the guy on the floor."

The defendant said that Mr Cairns, who had a moped with him, asked the group "what are you ******* staring at?" The youth said he replied: "Are you ******* mad?" before "it all kicked off".

He claimed to the officers that he was 20-30 metres away when Mr Cairns was stabbed, and that he did not stay with the group in the immediate aftermath, but went to his nan's.