Struggling families will get the chance to give Easter eggs to their children

Paula Reynolds, Edward Thomas and Karla Brown with some of the eggs

The generous donation came from Wrekin staff member Karla Brown and her family – who continued their annual traditional of ensuring those in need have something to enjoy over the Easter period.

The chocolate eggs will be split between Telford Crisis Support, Shropshire Food Hub & The House of Bread Café in Staffordshire.Wrekin staff delivered the eggs to the chosen charities in time for the Easter weekend.

Karla Brown, Interim Director of Care & Support at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are always keen to support our communities where we can, and donating Easter eggs has been a family tradition going back several years. We know that celebratory occasions can come at an additional cost to families, and we want to support those people across the communities that Wrekin serves.