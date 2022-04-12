Notification Settings

Struggling families will get the chance to give Easter eggs to their children

By Sue AustinTelford

The Wrekin Housing Group has donated over 100 Easter eggs to help struggling families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire thanks to a member of staff.

Paula Reynolds, Edward Thomas and Karla Brown with some of the eggs
The generous donation came from Wrekin staff member Karla Brown and her family – who continued their annual traditional of ensuring those in need have something to enjoy over the Easter period.

The chocolate eggs will be split between Telford Crisis Support, Shropshire Food Hub & The House of Bread Café in Staffordshire.Wrekin staff delivered the eggs to the chosen charities in time for the Easter weekend.

Karla Brown, Interim Director of Care & Support at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are always keen to support our communities where we can, and donating Easter eggs has been a family tradition going back several years. We know that celebratory occasions can come at an additional cost to families, and we want to support those people across the communities that Wrekin serves.

“All of these charities do amazing work helping people who might otherwise have nowhere to turn to. It was our privilege to donate these Easter eggs to these very worthwhile causes.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

