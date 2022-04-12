Notification Settings

Police investigate yet another Telford car fire after blaze spreads to fence

By Sue AustinTelford

Investigations are under way after yet another car fire in Telford.

Sixth Avenue in Ketley Bank, Telford. Photo: Google


The blaze, in Ketley Bank, spread to a fence.

The 999 calls were made at 11.07pm after the fire broke out in Sixth Avenue.

Two fire crews from Telford Central and a fire investigation officer were quickly on the scene along with the police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was 50 per cent destroyed by fire, which also destroyed an adjacent wooden fence.

The blaze was under control by 11.24pm and investigations are continuing.

There have now been three vehicle fires in the space of 24 hours.

On Monday police said one of those - on Bridgnorth Road - was an isolated incident unconnected with the spate of blazes this year, and that two 17-year-olds had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

