Police investigate yet another Telford car fire after blaze spreads to fence

Sixth Avenue in Ketley Bank, Telford. Photo: Google

The blaze, in Ketley Bank, spread to a fence.

The 999 calls were made at 11.07pm after the fire broke out in Sixth Avenue.

Two fire crews from Telford Central and a fire investigation officer were quickly on the scene along with the police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was 50 per cent destroyed by fire, which also destroyed an adjacent wooden fence.

The blaze was under control by 11.24pm and investigations are continuing.

There have now been three vehicle fires in the space of 24 hours.