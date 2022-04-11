Notification Settings

Cheerleaders are USA bound

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

A Telford cheerleading academy squad is Florida bound after an invitation three years in the making.

WOLVERHAMPTON NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS 16/05/2019..Pictured front, L-R: Ruby Dunn, 15, Teagen Lloyd, 10 and Sophie May, 22 along with other members of the Sharon Ann Academy of Cheer & Dance after their successful trip to Florida
Two teams from Cheerforce Ten will jet off to the USA to take part in the USASF World Championships in Orlando from April 23-25.

The last time they competed in the USA was 2019 when they ranked 14th in the world but they won the right to return the following year when the Elite Pom dance team was successful in the qualifying competition.

Despite this, the event was postponed until 2021 and again that year due to covid but finally the Ketley based club will now compete in the event, held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Two teams comprising 23 dancers will go to the championships, Cheerforce Ten Refuge (lyrical) and Cheerforce Ladies of Ten (pom). They will fly out to the sunshine state next Saturday for training ahead of the competition.

The lyrical routine was devised to spread awareness of domestic violence, and reveals the telephone number for the charity refuge at the end. The team felt strongly about the subject after seeing a surge of cases during lock down.

Although cheerleading is sometimes seen as a solely American pursuit, more than 40 countries will take part at the event, which has been held since 2004.

Cheerforce Ten -which has been running for over 10 years - teaches athletes from ages three upwards in cheerleading, dance and tumbling.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

