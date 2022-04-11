Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after latest Telford car fire

Police have been quick to stress that the latest blaze, at about 7am on Monday, is not believed to be connected to a spate of arson attacks on vehicles across the town.

Investigations are still ongoing into well over a dozen fires that have destroyed cars, vans and other vehicles over the past three months.

Many of the blazes have been on driveways to people's homes and some threatened to spread to the house itself.

The first vehicle fires were in the last days of December 2021 with the latest on Monday this week.

Firefighters from Tweedale were quickly on scene after 999 calls 6.50am to a car fire on the Bridgnorth Road, Telford.

The blaze, which destroyed 30 per cent of the vehicle, was brought under control by 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia police said no injuries were reported. The fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

"Following enquiries, two 17-year-old young men, both of Telford, were arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody," the spokeperson said.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Officers believe this was an isolated incident and not linked to other reports of car fires in the Telford area in recent months."

Police also joined fire crews after a 999 call to William Reynolds Way, Snedshill, just after 2am on Monday. They found a car ablaze, with 50 per cent of the vehicle destroyed. The fire was under control by 2.30am.

It is not yet known whether this fire was deliberate.

Firefighters have found themselves called out to vehicle blazes across the length and breath of Telford.

From the end of December through January there were six fires in just a few weeks. After a seventh on January 18 police said that it was not linked to previous arson attacks.

Officers then appealed to the public for help in finding a "hoodie-wearing cyclist" that they believed had set fire to a car in Glendale, Lawley on December 29.