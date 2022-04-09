Pedal power on show as bike hub reopens with weekend of activities

Youngsters taking part in a children's cycling training session with Instructor Nick Jenko.

Telford & Wrekin Council has relaunched the Telford Town Park Bike Hub this weekend – with a stream of sessions taking place to mark the occasion.

The hub, which hires out bikes for families to explore the park, will be open on weekends, and for the weeks during school holidays.

For today the hub hosted a series of learn to ride sessions for youngsters – and adults, with a guided group ride from the Town Park to Coalport.

Other activities included a bike maintenance workshop where people could learn about looking after their bikes – and how to fix them when things go wrong.

There were also Smartwater marking sessions to help keep bikes out of the clutches of thieves, as well as the chance for some of the braver visitors to have a go at cycling on a tandem.

Hannah Schwarzer, Communications and Campaign Lead Officer at Telford & Wrekin Council, said they were delighted to see the events booked out for the majority of the weekend, as well as welcoming the re-launch of the bike hub.

It means families visiting the town park can hire out bikes for the first time since the pandemic began.

Ms Schwarzer said: "We are looking to encourage more people to take up walking and cycling and we have had a load of great events organised over the weekend to highlight the bike hub being back and to get people to think about being active.

"We want parents to encourage their children but also for parents that have not been riding for some time to get back into it themselves."

Family bike hire for two hours at the hub costs £22, while children can hire a bike for an hour for £3, and adults for an hour for £5.

Tandems are available to hire at a cost of £10 an hour.

Ms Schwarxer said: "The idea is to make it reasonable for families to come and enjoy an active day out in a really lovely part of the borough – it is an incredible spot."